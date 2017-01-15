Swaraj India launches ‘Jawab Do Hisab Do’ campaign

“Seeing the defiant attitude of these governments in Delhi, Swaraj India launched the ‘Jawab Do Hisab Do’ campaign,” Swaraj India National President Yogendra Yadav told IANS. (Source: Express Photo)

Swaraj India on Sunday launched a month-long ‘Jawab Do Hisab Do’ campaign in Delhi in which the common man will demand accountability and answers from the government and its representatives.

The campaign would focus on the newly-floated party’s preparations for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls.

Swaraj India said that though Delhi has three levels of governance — the central and state governments and the Municipal corporations, it is a pity that all of them have abandoned the national capital and abdicated their responsibilities.

“Seeing the defiant attitude of these governments in Delhi, Swaraj India launched the ‘Jawab Do Hisab Do’ campaign,” Swaraj India National President Yogendra Yadav told IANS.

Yadav flagged off the campaign along with hundreds of party volunteers from Sangam Vihar in South Delhi.

Yadav, addressing a huge public gathering, said: “The people of Delhi are shouting slogans like ‘Teen Sarkar, Teeno Bekaar’.”

Swaraj India Chief National Spokesperson Anupam said: “The party has made an ambitious target to cover 10 lakh households.”

“The team of party volunteers would establish a dialogue and connect with the common people. The campaign aims to understand their core issues and work towards addressing them in a positive and meaningful way,” he added.

He said the campaign would culminate on February 12 with a public rally at Ram Lila Maidan.