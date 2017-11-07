  3. Swanky Delhi chokes on foul air: Arvind Kejriwal calls it ‘gas chamber’, but what has he done?

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal blamed stubble burning in nearby states for the alarming levels of pollution in the city.

By: | New Delhi | Published: November 7, 2017 2:03 PM
As Delhi air pollution levels hit crisis levels today, leaving the public to choke and be exposed to killer diseases, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal blamed stubble burning in nearby states for the situation. Delhi rose to a thick blanket of smog on Tuesday morning, the second time after Diwali. Kejriwal even took to Twitter to show his discomfort over the rising level of air pollution in the city. “Delhi has become a gas chamber. Every year this happens during this part of the year. We have to find a solution to crop burning in adjoining states,” Kejriwal tweeted today. He, then, retweeted a report on stubble burning and added, “All of us together have to find a soln to this. Every year, during this time of the year, Del becomes a gas chamber for almost a month.” However, no immediate solution was provided.

Despite a ban on crop burning, farmers in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have been burning crop residue leading to toxic smoke in vast areas of north India including Delhi. The Delhi CM also said that he has written letters to adjoining states in August urging them to take steps to check crop burning. But that has simply fallen on deaf ears.

With heavy smog and increasing level of pollution making the situation difficult for Delhi residents and especially children directly causing health hazards, Arvind Kejriwal has asked Education Minister Manish Sisodia to close schools for a few days.

  1. Chandrasekaran Venkataraman
    Nov 7, 2017 at 2:24 pm
    A question has been asked in the headlines, but no answer or reference in the body of the article. That is to say, the headline is misleading but just to grab the eyeball. What are the possible action a CM could take, but not the Delhi CM, given that the elected representatives have just no power. Even for implementing odd-even scheme, there are so many obstacles and approvals to be taken. What the Delhi CM did by writing the letters to neighbouring States, should have been done by the Union Government. High time that the Supreme Court delivers its judgement in the matter of powers which can be independently exercised by the elected representatives of Delhi.
