Swami Vivekananda’s 154th Birth Anniversary: His Philosophies and Ideals, an inspiration for the Indian Youth

Remembering Swami Vivekananda on his 154th Birth Anniversary. Source: Reuters.

“The world is the great gymnasium where we come to make ourselves strong.”- Swami Vivekananda

Swami Vivekananda’s 154th Birth Anniversary: Born Narendranath Datta on January 12, 1863 to a traditional Bengali Kayastha family in Calcutta (now known as Kolkata), the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda is also celebrated as the National Youth Day in India. He played an important role in enlightening the Indians spiritually. The philosophies and ideals that he lived by all his life has proved to be a great source of inspiration for the youth in India.

Vivekananda was a Hindu monk, chief disciple of Ramakrishna who was a 19th-century Indian mystic and yogi. He was the one who introduced the Indian philosophies of Vedanta & Yoga to the Western World and also raised interfaith awareness, that brought Hinduism among the major world religions. The founder of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, Swamiji revived Hinduism in India and also contributed to the concept of nationalism in the colonial India.

Died at a very young age of 39 on July 9, 1902 in Belur Math, Bengal Presidency, Swami Vivekananda is said to have taken samadhi (according to his disciples).

Some of the Swami Vivekananda’s inspiring quotes are followed by people even today-

“You cannot believe in God until you believe in yourself.”

“Who is helping you, don’t forget them. Who is loving you, don’t hate them. Who is believing you, don’t cheat them.”

“You have to grow from the inside out. None can teach you, none can make you spiritual. There is no other teacher but your own soul.”

“Like me or hate me, both are in my favor. If you like me I am in your heart, if you hate me I am in your mind.”

“We are what our thoughts have made us; so take care about what you think. Words are secondary. Thoughts live; they travel far.”

“Fill the brain with high thoughts, highest ideals, place them day and night before you, and out of that will come great work.”

“By the study of different religions we find that in essence they are one. “

“Where can we go to find God if we cannot see Him in our own hearts and in every living being.”

“When an idea exclusively occupies the mind, it is transformed into an actual physical or mental state.”

“Talk to yourself at least once in a Day, Otherwise you may miss a meeting with an excellent person in this World”

Tributes to Swami Vivekananda by famous celebrities-

We offer salutations to the great Swami Vivekananda & remember his powerful thoughts & ideals that continue shaping the minds of generations — Narendra Modi

Tributes to #SwamiVivekananda .This is one of the best quotes and will work for everyone.

"Arise,Awake & Stop not till the Goal is reached"

— Mohammad Kaif

He became an inspiration and showed a beacon of light to a nation that had lost faith in its ability under the British rule.