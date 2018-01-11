Swami Vivekananda quotes and why his jayanti is celebrated as National Youth Day

Swami Vivekananda quotes: The birthday of one of the greatest spiritual leaders Swami Vivekananda on January 12 is celebrated as National Youth Day in India.

Swami Vivekananda quotes: The birthday of one of the greatest spiritual leaders Swami Vivekananda on January 12 is celebrated as National Youth Day in India. This day has been commemorated by the Government of India since 1984. The government felt that the philosophy of Vivekananda and his ideals are a great source of inspiration for the Indian youth. Hence, it was declared that his birthday would henceforth be observed as National Youth Day. The reason behind birthday of Swami Vivekananda being celebrated as the National Youth Day was to complete the aim of making the future of the country better by motivating youths through lessons derived from the life and ideas of Swami Vivekananda.

National Youth Day is celebrated in schools by youths by participating in parades, recitations, music, songs, conventions, Yogasanas, presentations, essay-writing competitions, seminars, sports and more. Lectures and writings related to the ideas of Swami Vivekananda are also propagated by students and others to inspire Indian youths. There are many youth organisations, study circles and service projects which derive inspiration from the writings and lectures of Vivekananda.

Swami Vivekananda’s speech at the World’s Parliament of Religions in 1893 that made him popular as ‘Messenger of Indian wisdom to the Western world’. He has lived in eastern parts of USA and London for a few years.

Following are some famous quotes on national youth day by the Swami Vivekananda:

-“He who sees Shiva in the poor, in the weak, and in the diseased, really worships Shiva”.

-“Struggle hard to get money, but don’t get attached to it”.

-“Your country requires heroes; be heroes; your duty is to go on working, and then everything will follow of itself”.

-“Choose the highest ideal and live your life upto that. Look at the “ocean” and not at the wave”.

– “A few heart-whole, sincere, and energetic men and women can do more in a year than a mob in a century”.

-“Religion is the manifestation of the Divinity already in man”.

-“Each soul is potentially divine”.

-“Talk to yourself once in a day…Otherwise you may miss meeting an EXCELLENT person in this World”.

– “Arise! Awake! and stop not until the goal is reached”.

– “You cannot believe in God until you believe in yourself”.