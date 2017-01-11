Swami Om calls Salman Khan a traitor

At a press conference Omji said he will hold a rally against Salman on January 27. (IE)

Swami Omji Maharaj, who was ousted from reality TV show “Bigg Boss 10” due to his outrageous antics, has spoken out against its host and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, calling him a “traitor”.

At a press conference here on Tuesday, Omji, who belongs to Hindu Mahasabha, said he will hold a rally against Salman on January 27. He has often said that Bharatiya Janata Party is his own party.

“I will break the ‘Bigg Boss’ house and set it on fire,” Omji said at the conference, going into a tirade against Salman. Omji is known to revel in making statements aimed at shocking people.

The self-proclaimed godman said that on December 30, 2016, Salman came inside the “Bigg Boss” house to meet him. “When Salman came inside, he gave me ‘king of footage’ award. He is a chain smoker, so he started smoking in front of me. I said, ‘You can’t smoke here. This is against the rule, so go to the smoking area’,” he said.

Omji claimed Salman then called him to the smoking room where there were no cameras. “He was heavily drunk. He told me: ‘I have a bigger sena than your Hindu Mahasabha.’ I asked, ‘How?’ He said that Hafiz Saeed, Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar and Abu Salem are all his friends and ‘I (Salman) am an ISI agent. I work for them’.” Omji has earlier too made several claims without any basis.

“After that, he even threw a cigarette puff on my face, after which I lost my control and slapped him. I am totally against this traitor,” Omji said.

While on “Bigg Boss 10”, Omji was given several warnings to clean up his act. However, his words and acts would hit a new low each time. While once he reportedly urinated in the kitchen of the show, he also threw piss over fellow contestants. He later claimed it was “only water”.

The reality show, recorded by dozens of cameras, airs on Colors.