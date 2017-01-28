Swachh Bharat Mission total failure in Delhi: Swaraj India

Yogendra Yadav

(Source: IE)

Swaraj India on Friday dubbed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious “Swachh Bharat Mission” a “complete failure” in Delhi, claiming that only a little over Rs 2 crore of the allotted Rs 366 crore has been spent in the city.

“During the five years of the mission, Delhi was supposed to get Rs 360.01 crore. But the total amount spent in Delhi in the last two years is only Rs 2.22 crore,” party General Secretary Ajit Jha said, claiming that the North and East Delhi Municipal Corporations “did not spend a single rupee” in 2015-16 from the Rs 92.28 crore and Rs 83.99 crore allocated respectively.

“In last two years, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation has spent a meagre Rs 1.86 crore out of its allocated Rs 66.47 crore,” he claimed.

Questioning the Bharatiya Janata Party’s commitment towards clean Delhi and Swachh Bharat, party’s Chief Spokesperson Anupam said: “… hardly anything has been done under the mission in Delhi. But the BJP leaders, including the Prime Minister, never get tired of photo shoots and making speeches.

“Owing to these reasons, Modi’s Swachh Bharat Mission has become a joke in the national capital. It has been a complete failure.”

The party demanded that Modi take cognisance of the lapses and immediately take steps to ensure its effective implementation.