Suven Life Sciences gets New Chemical Entities patents from Israel, Macau and South Korea

These patents are valid through 2032, the Hyderabad- based company said in a statement. (Image: Reuters)

Suven Life Sciences has received product patents from Israel, Macau and South Korea for New Chemical Entities (NCEs) used in the treatment of disorders associated with neurodegenerative diseases. These patents are valid through 2032, the Hyderabad- based company said in a statement. “We are very pleased by the grant of these patents to Suven for our pipeline of molecules in CNS arena that are being developed for cognitive disorders with high unmet medical need with huge market potential globally,” Suven CEO Venkat Jasti said.

NCEs are being developed as therapeutic agents and are useful in the treatment of cognitive impairment associated with neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer, Attention deficient hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Huntington’s disease, Major Depressive disorder (MDD), Parkinson and Schizophrenia. Shares of Suven Life Sciences were trading 0.09 per cent lower at Rs 173 apiece on BSE.