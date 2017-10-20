SUV driver shocks, refuses to give way to ambulance! You won’t believe what happened next!

The man has been accused of blocking the path of the ambulance for almost three kilometres. (Source: YouTube/@Mathrubhumi)

The driver of an SUV was arrested last night in Aluva town of Kerala after he willfully blocked the path of an ambulance that was carrying a newborn to a hospital. The accused driver has however got bail. “A case has been registered against Nirmal Jose for rash driving under Section 279 of the IPC. His car has been seized and will be produced in court. We will move to revoke his license,” Inspector Vishal Johnson was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

The man has been accused of blocking the path of the ambulance for almost three kilometres while driving through the city causing time loss for the ambulance driver. The vehicle was ferrying a newborn baby, who was struggling to breathe, from a hospital in Perumbavoor to the Kalamassery Government Medical College last Tuesday.

“Near Rajagiri hospital, the car came in front of my vehicle. Even though he had several instances to give me a pass, he kept driving in front of the ambulance. The car’s hazard lights were on. It usually takes 15 minutes for an emergency vehicle to make the trip. That day, it took me 35 minutes,” the ambulance driver told the Mathrubhumi news channel.

Visuals from the dashboard camera of the ambulance showed the SUV driver did not give way to the ambulance even after repeated honking and wailing of the siren. The car is seen moving through the congested roads ahead of the ambulance even as other vehicles made way for it.