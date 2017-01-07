Suspended TMC MP Kunak Ghosh slams Derek O-Brien, challenges him to a debate

Kunal Ghosh then went on to thank the Department of Telecommunications for appointing him as the Chairman of the telephone advisory committee. (ANI)

Suspended Trinamool Congress MP Kunal Ghosh on Saturday slammed the party and challenged Derek O-Brien to debate against him. Speaking to reporters, Ghosh said that if O-Brien had the guts he would sit across the table and debate with him. Ghosh then went on to thank the Department of Telecommunications for appointing him as the Chairman of the telephone advisory committee. Ghosh said that he had paid his taxes as per the norms and asked what would happen to the people who have to accept bribes in kind. he asked if they would still face charges. Speaking about the high profile Rose Valley scam, he said that an inquiry committee must be set up to initiate a probe against companies such as these.

Earlier yesterday, the Calcutta High Court had granted bail to the Saradha chit fund scam accused Kunal Ghosh, three months after he had been given interim bail. A division bench of justices Ashim Kumar Roy and M M Banerjee granted the bail to Ghosh on a plea by Ghosh. Although, the court refused to modify or ease the conditions that had been imposed on the accused while granting interim bail to him on October 5. The bench had granted interim bail to Ghosh, who headed the Saradha Group’s media business till November 11, on a bail bond of Rs 2 lakh.

Ghosh has recently been nominated as a member of the Telephone Advisory Committee for the city of Kolkata by the Department of Telecommunications. According to reports, an official letter has been sent to the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited Chairman and Managing Director in this regard. The letter suggests that the suspended leader was to be given the position of the Chairman in the Telephone Advisory Committee. The letter also requests BSNL to seek the MP’s acceptance regarding the nomination.