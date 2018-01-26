Suspected woman ‘suicide bomber’ from Pune arrested in Jammu and Kashmir: All you need to know

‘After working on all the leads, we were able to apprehend the suspect late last night’, Additional Director General of Police Munir Khan said. (ANI)

Jammu and Kashmir police detained an alleged Pune-based woman suicide bomber last night from south Kashmir. The police, however, said that it will come to any conclusion only after speaking to the lady. “We had an input about a suspect. Fortunately, after working on all the leads, we were able to apprehend the suspect late last night,” Additional Director General of Police Munir Khan was quoted as saying by PTI.

While refusing to divulge any further details, Khan said, “We will be talking to her (suspect) and we will be talking to our sister agencies. We will be covering every other lead to know what the facts are. After doing the proper investigation, we will come to any conclusion.” According to officials, intelligence agencies alerted the state police that a woman from Pune, who has been identified as Sadiya Anwar Shaikh, shifted to Kashmir Valley and was in regular touch with ISIS operatives.

Two days ahead of the Republic Day, a high alert was sounded. A message was also circulated saying that “there is a strong input” that an 18-year-old non-Kashmiri woman is likely to “cause a suicide bomb explosion” near or inside the Republic Day parade in Kashmir. “All are directed to please ensure that frisking of ladies at the (venues) is done meticulously and with utmost caution so as to thwart the designs of ANEs (anti-national elements),” the message that was circulated on January 23, said.

Shaikh was earlier questioned by the Pune Anti-Terrorism Squad in 2015, when it was noticed that she had been radicalised after coming in contact with supporters of ISIS abroad. At the time, ATS had claimed she was planning to go to Syria. The woman was then sent for a de-radicalisation programme by the agency. Earlier this month, a suspected member of Lashkar-e-Taiba was arrested from Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir. A movement of a suspicious person was noticed on the intervening night of January 6-7. Finding himself surrounded by forces, the man himself surrendered.