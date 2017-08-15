Suspected RJD supporters attack Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi’s car

Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi (PTI)

Suspected RJD supporters today attacked the car of Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi near Kala Pahar village in Bihar’s Vaishali district but he was not injured. Officer in-charge of Bidupur police station Ritesh Mandal said that some unidentified persons threw stones on Sushil Modi’s car when he was on way to the village this evening.

Preliminary information suggest some minor damage to the car but there was no injury to Sushil Modi who proceeded on his onward journey to attend the funeral rites of the mother of BJP ex-MLA Achutanand Singh.

His escort party informed the police about the incident, Mandal said. Superintendent of Police of Vaishali Rakesh Kumar said he is rushing to the spot. The incident took place a few minutes after RJD supremo Lalu Prasad’s son and now the Leader of Opposition Tejaswi Prasad Yadav’s carcade rpt carcade had passed through the area to Samastipur to launch the second stage of his programme against disintegration of the Grand Alliance government from tomorrow.

The area is a strong-hold of the RJD, whose members are particularly angry with Sushil Modi for levelling a series of allegations of corruption against Lalu Prasad and his family and the incident appears to be a fallout of this.