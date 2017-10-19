Sushma Swaraj wins hearts with this awesome Diwali gift to Pakistanis, others seeking medical visas

This Diwali special announcement has come just a few days after Sushma Swaraj had directed the Indian High Commission in Pakistan to issue visas for a number of patients. (Reuters)

Sushma Swaraj, Union Minister of External Affairs, on Thursday said that on Diwali India will grant medical visas in all deserving cases that are still pending. The External Affairs Minister also responded positively to a number of visa requests made by several people from Pakistan. On Twitter, there were many visa requests to Swaraj from Pakistani nationals, who are either seeking medical care in India or wish to see their relatives who are already under treatment. From her official Twitter handle, Swaraj posted: “On the auspicious occasion of Deepawali, India will grant medical Visa in all deserving cases pending today.”

This special Diwali announcement from Swaraj has come just a few days after she had directed the Indian High Commission in Pakistan to issue visas for a number of patients. Some of the medical cases include a bone marrow transplant patient, a few liver transplant surgeries, a child suffering from eye cancer, and more. Today, the foreign minister also responded to a tweet by a Pakistani national wishing to visit her father in New Delhi, who is undergoing a liver transplant. She wrote: “Please contact Indian High Commission in Pakistan. We will allow this.”

Earlier, a Pakistani national Kashif had requested Swaraj on Twitter to grant a medical visa for treatment of his son Abdullah, saying he needed post-liver transplant evaluation in India. “The treatment of your child must not suffer for want of medicine. I have asked Indian High Commission to issue a medical visa. @ChachaKashif,” the minister tweeted yesterday. In another tweet, Swaraj said a medical visa has also been approved for a Pakistani woman, who wants to undergo liver surgery in India.

On the auspicious occasion of Deepawali, India will grant medical Visa in all deserving cases pending today. @IndiainPakistan — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) October 19, 2017

Pls contact Indian High Commission in Pakistan. We will allow this. http://t.co/AYYENKtf7E — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) October 19, 2017

Yes, we will issue visa for his liver transplant surgery in India. http://t.co/9W3PLjxFpD — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) October 18, 2017

The treatment of your child must not suffer for want of medicine. I have asked Indian High Commission to issue medical visa. @ChachaKashif — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) October 18, 2017



Swaraj has also said another Pakistani child requiring bone marrow transplant was being given visa for treatment in India. She tweeted to the father of the patient: “We are giving medical visa for the bone marrow transplant surgery of your son in India. I pray for his early recovery here.” Sushma Swaraj also retweeted several tweets which indicated that there is “no treatment in Pakistan for liver problem”.