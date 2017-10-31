Sushma Swaraj, walking hand in hand with 1 yr old Prince of Bhutan, breaks all cuteness records; watch video

(Source: ANI)

As the saying goes, ‘The littlest feet make the biggest footprint in our hearts’. The Prince of Bhutan lived up to this statement while coming out of Delhi airport. The Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck along with the crown prince Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck arrived in Delhi on Tuesday for a four-day visit to India. For the reception of the king, the Union Minister of External Affairs, Sushma Swaraj was present at the airport. However, instead of Bhutan’s King or Sushma Swaraj, the little Bhutanese prince became the centre of attraction for everyone present at the airport. The paparazzi turned towards the cute Bhutanese prince en masse. Even Sushma Swaraj couldn’t resist herself and soon turned towards the little adorable prince. She also taught him to wave to the photographers present there. The enchanting little prince soon followed Sushma’s instructions and waved cutely to the photographers. The one-year old Bhutanese prince, dressed in the traditional Bhutanese dress, won everyone’s hearts through his heart warming ways and innocent looks. After the Bhutanese King and Queen did their formal handshakes, the king of Bhutan took the prince in his arms and walked towards his car. It left everyone happy and a little dazzled.

#WATCH: EAM Sushma Swaraj received King & Queen of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck & Jetsun Pema Wangchuck, on their arrival in Delhi pic.twitter.com/aqUbeFAAn6 — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2017

After watching the video of the little prince, we can say one thing for certain, that the prince of Bhutan is so cute and adorable that he will make you forget all the babies that you see in the baby product ads.