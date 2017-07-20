Sushma Swaraj thanked by father of Pakistan toddler who was rushed to India for emergency surgery

Boy’s father Sadiq thanked External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for ensuring help in providing medical visa. (PTI)

A four-month old toddler from Pakistan underwent an heart surgery today in a private hospital in Noida. After the successful operation of his son, boy’s father Sadiq thanked External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for ensuring help in providing medical visa for the child’s treatment in India. He also hoped that others in Pakistan waiting for medical visas would also get soon, PTI said. The boy’s father was earlier unable to get the visa because of a troubled relationship between India and Pakistan. As per the statement of the Noida’s Jaypee Hospital, where the baby underwent surgery, baby Rohaan was suffering from “D- transportation of great arteries with abnormal origin of main arteries from opposite chambers with multiple VSD and severe pulmonary hypertension”, added the agency.

“He also suffered from pneumonia because of which his condition was more critical,” PTI quoted Dr Rajesh Sharma, Director of Paediatric Cardiac Surgery Department in the Noida-based hospital, as saying. The baby for brought in india on July 12 and was operated on July 14 by a team of doctors, which was led by Dr Sharma.

As per the report, doctors performed an arterial switch with VSD closure method on the baby which lasted for about five hours.

After being shifted to ICU, the baby was kept on a ventilator. Another procedure was done, to take him off the ventilator. After this, Rohaan was put on a high calorie and protein diet. The baby, who has now recoverd is fit to return back to his country.

“Doctors at Jaypee Hospital have given us new hope to live. After Rohaan was diagnosed with the disease, we got very troubled. Unfortunately, we do not have such high-level specialty hospitals in Pakistan and thus we had to come to India for Rohaan’s treatment” Sadiq was quoted as saying by the agency.

“Special heartfelt thanks to Sushma Swaraj because of whom we could procure a visa for our child’s successful treatment,”he added further.