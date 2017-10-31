Sushma Swaraj tells Indian students attacked in Italy not to worry, says personally monitoring situation

Indian Consulate in Milan had said the Indian students have been assaulted in a string of incidents in northern ItalyIndian Consulate in Milan had said the Indian students have been assaulted in a string of incidents in northern Italy

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday said that she has received a detailed report on the attack on Indian students in Milan, Italy. The EAM said she was personally monitoring the situation and asked them not to worry. Earlier, Indian Consulate in Milan had said the Indian students have been assaulted in a string of incidents in northern Italy, Press Trust of India reports. The Consulate General of India (CGI) in Milan had also issued an advisory to Indian students and asked them not to panic. “The Consulate has received reports of unfortunate incidents of attacks on Indian students in Milan. All Indian students are urged not to panic.

The Consulate is taking up this matter with the highest level of law and order authorities in Milan,” said an advisory posted on Twitter. However, the advisory did not say if the attacks on Indian students appeared to be racially motivated.

The officials have also asked the Indian students to remain in touch with each other, especially when they go out. The advisory also asked students to spread information among other students from India about the areas where they have experienced “such incidents” so that such areas can be avoided.

To be added