Sushma Swaraj takes to Twitter to hail MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on effort to save Narmada

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday hailed the relentless efforts made by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for the protection of Narmada river in the state. Swaraj lauded Chouhan’s initiative to plant six crore saplings along the Narmada to protect the river. Posting a number of Tweets in Hindi, Swaraj said the initiative to conserve “mother Narmada” will inspire protection of environment globally. “My heartiest congratulation to Shivraj Singh Chouhanji for the unprecedented success of the initiative,” she said. EAM Swaraj said that a sapling of a ‘Kadamb’ tree had been planted at Amarkantak University on her behalf. “I am thankful to the vice-chancellor of the university for choosing sapling of ‘Kadamb’ which was a favourite tree of Lord Krishna,” she said. This is not the first time MP CM Chouhan has won plaudits for his efforts to preserve Narmada. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also praised the work done by Shivraj Singh Chouhan-headed Bharatiya Janata Party government in Madhya Pradesh.

“We can see the good work done by Shivraj Singh Chauhan on river water conservation and the river Narmada. Shivraj Singh Chouhan has undertaken the Narmada Seva Yatra and is inspiring people to plant trees on the banks of the Narmada. He is ensuring the wellbeing of the Narmada river for the next 100 years through his efforts,” Modi had said after inaugurating phase I of Saurashtra Narmada Avtaran Irrigation (SAUNI) project. The prime minister had also lauded Chouhan for his work for Swachh Bharat Mission. “We are seeing the commendable strides Madhya Pradesh is making in Swachh Bharat Mission. I congratulate Madhya Pradesh,” Modi had said.