Sushma Swaraj steps in to help Sikh boy’s family in US; says in touch with school authorities

After the video of a Sikh boy being allegedly beaten in Washington state by his own classmates went viral, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is leaving no stone unturned in getting the Indian Embassy into action. At the same time, Swaraj herself has assured all help and assistance to the family of the boy, reported PTI. “I have received the report from our Consulate in San Francisco. Our consulate is in touch with the community leaders and is also contacting the school authorities. We will provide all help and assistance as per wishes of the family,” Swaraj was quoted as saying by the PTI.

Hate crimes against Indians have been on the rise in the US since a few years. The Sikh boy’s father claims that he was punched and knocked down by his own classmates because he was of Indian descent, says PTI report. The boy was wearing his traditional turban when other students attacked him just a block away from Kentridge High School, where the boy used to study. The entire incident was recorded and shared on Snapchat. The clip shows a classmate of the Sikh boy following him and then suddenly knocking him down on the ground. The classmate then punches and kicks the Sikh boy several times while the boy pleads and tries to protect his head.

Although the school has refuted the claims of the attack being racial in nature, it has promised that the classmate who attacked and filmed the act will be punished.