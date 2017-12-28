LIVE Sushma Swaraj speech in Parliament: EAM to make statement on Pakistan treatment towards Kulbhushan Jadhav wife, mother

Sushma Swaraj speech in Parliament live updates: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will make a statement in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha today on the treatment meted out by Pakistan to wife and mother of Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Sushma Swaraj speech in Parliament live updates: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will make a statement in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha today on the treatment meted out by Pakistan to wife and mother of Kulbhushan Jadhav. It has been learnt that Swaraj will first address the Rajya Sabha at 11 AM and the Lok Sabha at 12 noon. Yesterday Parliament witnessed a massive protest by members of Congress, Shiv Sena, Trinamool Congress and AIADMK over the issue. The meeting between Jadhav and his mother and wife took place on December 25 at the Pakistani foreign affairs ministry in Islamabad after repeated requests by India for family access. Jadhav, who was arrested in March, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court for alleged spying, an accusation that India has dismissed as concocted. On Tuesday, India accused Pakistan of violating mutual understanding on Jadhav’s meeting with his family and said the Indian national appeared coerced and under considerable stress during the tightly-controlled interaction. Pakistan reportedly asks Jadhav’s wife and mother to remove the mangal sutra, bangles and bindi before they could meet him, the external affairs ministry had said on Tuesday.

10:22 am: Earlier on November 22, after Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal confirmed that meeting between wife, mother and Kulbhushan will take place on Pakistani soil, India sought a sovereign guarantee from Pakistan that Jadhav’s family members will not be harassed or questioned when they would visit him.

10:18 am: Indian Congress national spokesperson Manish Tewari on Thursday asked External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj if she could confirm Kulbhushan’s capture from Iran by a Pakistani notorious smuggler Haji Baloch and handed him over to ISI in retaliation to Indian Navy blowing his smuggling ship on December 31, 2014.

10:05 am: Earlier this week, Pakistan Foreign Affairs allowed Jadhav’s mother and wife to visit Kulbhushan 22 months after they caught him.

Meeting between Commander Kulbushan Jhadev & his family in progress pic.twitter.com/THG925V1fO — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@ForeignOfficePk) December 25, 2017

10:01 pm: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu termed the restrictions imposed on Jadhav’s mother and wife by Pakistan as ‘inhuman’.

9:58 am: Opposition leader in Rajya Sabha said that humiliation meted out to Kulbhushan’s mother was an insult to 1.3 billion Indians irrespective of caste and religion. He further said that this behaviour must not be tolerated by us as Indians.

9:51 am: A Dawn report said that Pakistan Foreign Office determined that a metallic substance was present, however, Pakistan rejected the claims and in a statement issued by the FO there was no mention of ‘metallic substance’, instead said there was ‘something’ in the shoes.

9:43 am: Meanwhile, Congress will be protesting in front of Gandhi status inside Parliament premises at 10 am over GST and Ananth Kumar Hegde’s comments on the constitution.

9:30 am: Pakistan authorities sent Jadhav’s wife’s shoes for forensic test to assure that there are no cameras or foreign object. Shiv Sena raised slogans against Pakistan in the assembly.

9:20 am: While strongly criticising the happenings, Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge demanded that Jadhav should be brought back.

9:17 am: Shiv Sena’s Arvind Sawant also raised the issue and said India should not keep silent in the matter.

9:14 am: Describing Pakistan as “hypocritical”, Trinamool Congress leader Saugata Roy said the incident should be criticised and demanded that Swaraj should speak on the issue.

9:10 am: Condemning the incident, AIADMK M Thambidurai said asking a woman to remove her ‘mangal sutra’ is an insult to the country.

9:07 AM: The government will make a statement in the Lok Sabha on Thursday on the treatment meted out by Pakistan to the family members of Kulbhushan Jadhav, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj yesterday said.

9:05 AM: During the Zero Hour, members of various political parties, including the Congress, Shiv Sena, Trinamool Congress and AIADMK, strongly protested the way Jadhav’s family members were treated by Pakistan authorities when they had gone there to meet Jadhav, who is languishing in a Pakistani prison.