Sushma Swaraj, Singaporean FM Vivian Balakrishnan vow to boost defence, trade ties

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (Image: PTI)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and her Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan today held extensive talks to boost bilateral cooperation in key sectors such as defence, security and trade. In the talks held under the framework of Joint Ministerial Committee, both sides discussed a wide range of issues of shared interests and mutual concern, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement. It said cooperation in political, defence and security fields, trade and investment, tourism and connectivity were among other major issues discussed during the talks. The MEA said the two sides also reviewed the commemoration of the celebration of the 50th anniversary of ASEAN and 25 years of India-ASEAN dialogue partnership.

“They also exchanged views on issues of mutual interest at regional and multilateral levels, including cooperation at UN and international organisations,” it said. Swaraj also hosted a lunch in the honour of Balakrishnan, who is on a two-day visit to India, and his delegation. Tomorrow, Balakrishnan would visit Guwahati where he would meet Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonawal and witness signing of an MoU on launching a skill development centre being set up with Singapore’s assistance.