Sushma Swaraj says Indian diaspora in ASEAN, recognises importance of fostering deep historical, cultural linkages

In an event celebrating 25 years of multi-faceted ASEAN India partnership, Sushma Swaraj stressed on reinforcing the partnership further. (Twitter/ANI)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday spoke at the Keynote Address on ASEAN-India partnership, strengthening the Indian diaspora in ASEAN countries and encouraging of historical and cultural linkages. In an event celebrating 25 years of multi-faceted ASEAN India partnership, Sushma Swaraj stressed on reinforcing the partnership further. According to ANI report, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said “large and vibrant Indian diaspora in ASEAN countries, recognize salience of further fostering of deep historical and cultural linkages.”

Also Watch:



Yesterday, on the occassion of the third International Yoga Day, Swaraj, at the Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra (PBK) said, “Yoga belongs not merely to India but to the whole world. Its inclusion as world’s intangible and cultural heritage by United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) underlines its global significances, benefits and growing reach. While we are happily spreading the light of Yoga in the rest of the world we realize that this year we should also involve the diplomatic community in New Delhi,” as per an ANI report.