Sushma Swaraj says daughters in law from Pakistan are always welcome

Sushma Swaraj’s reply came as a response to a tweet, asking for help in getting visa. (Image: PTI.)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who is known for her helping nature to the ones in distress, has once again extended her hands to help a ‘Pakistani daughter-in-law’. In a response to a tweet, asking for help in getting visa, Sushma replied, “Indian daughters and daughters in law from Pakistan or any other country are always welcome.” However, this is just one of the many such instances when the External Affairs Minister had shown eagerness to help people facing problems across borders, be it Pakistan or any other country.

Taking to Twitter Sushma said, “POK is an integral part of India. Pakistan has illegally occupied it. We are giving him visa. No letter required.” In a similar incident in June, Sushma granted medical visa to a four-month-old toddler from Pakistan, who then underwent a successful heart surgery at Jaypee Hospital in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Rohaan and his parents arrived in India on June 13, and also thanked the ‘fantastic’ Swaraj for her assistance. Earlier in July, Sushma granted medical visa to a Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) resident Osama Ali, who was diagnosed with tumour and wanted to come to Delhi for his treatment.

Indian daughters and daughters in law from Pakistan or any other country are always welcome. http://t.co/5jTCKSX0sp — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) July 25, 2017

Sushma is popular wide across the globe for her active presence on social media and immediate address of people trying to reach out to her.