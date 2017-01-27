Sushma Swaraj rushes to ailing four-year-old’s aid after Twitter SOS

Devesh’s son was born with transposition of greater arteries (TGA) intact ventricular septum condition in heart. (PTI)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is yet again looking to save a precious life – this time a four-day-old baby. She rushed to the aid of Devesh Sharma from Bhopal after he made an appeal about his child. The four-day-old’s father posted a tweet appealing to the minister to help his son. Devesh’s son was born with transposition of greater arteries (TGA) intact ventricular septum condition in heart.

Swaraj got Devesh’s phone number and made her staff contact him. They got all the medical records of the child and sent them to a doctor in All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi. Swaraj later tweeted on Thursday that, “We contacted the family and got the medical reports through my Bhopal office. Dr Balram Airan Head Cardiac surgery AIIMS advises an early surgery. Devesh and his wife have decided to move their baby to AIIMS after Swaraj’s help. Doctors in Bhopal had told Devesh that they need to seek help in some other hospital as they did not have facilities in the city to conduct operation on the child facing this medical condition.

“We can organise the baby’s surgery in AIIMS Delhi. The family has to decide,” she said in another tweet. After Swaraj’s assurance for help, the child’s family is now hopeful that he would get better treatment. “We are in the process of shifting the child to New Delhi through air ambulance for further treatment after Sushmaji’s tweet. Hopefully, we will shift the child to Delhi by evening,” Sharma, who works in a software firm in Bengaluru, told PTI today.