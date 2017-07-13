Sushma Swaraj rushes MEA officials to site of building fire in which 10 Indians died

The workers who were living in the building were employed by a construction firm. (Source: PTI)

Ten Indian nationals have died and six have been hospitalised after a fire broke out in a windowless house shared by Indian and Bangladeshi workers in Southern Najran city in Saudi Arabia. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj through a series of tweets has said that she is in touch with India’s Consul General in Jeddah and added that staff members of the Indian mission will leave for Najran by the first available flight saying that the city is 900 kilometers away from Jeddah. The External Affairs Minister also tweeted that she has been in touch with the Governor of Najran, Prince Jluwi bin Abdelaziz who, along with the Consul General, are keeping her abreast of the latest updates on a regular basis.

The Saudi Gazette has added that firefighters put out a fire in a building in which workers from South Asia were staying. The report added that the building in which the workers were residing was windowless and that the workers died due to asphyxiation. The workers who were living in the building were employed by a construction firm. As per a PTI report, the fire was caused by a short circuit in an old air-conditioning unit.

Prince Jluwi bin Abdelaziz has ordered a probe into the fire. The Prince has also expressed concerns over the absence of control in the conditions in which workers from other nations reside. Prince Abdelaziz, as per the PTI report, said the municipality should stop companies from renting buildings which are not fit for living.