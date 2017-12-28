Sushma Swaraj reveals Kulbhushan Jadhav’s first reaction after seeing his mother without mangalsutra, vermillion in Pakistan jail

Kulbhushan Jadhav with his mother and wife in Pakistan jail. (Source: PTI)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, on Thursday, lashed out at Pakistan for the way it treated the wife and mother of Kulbhushan Jadhav. “The meeting of Kulbhushan Jadav with his mother and wife was portrayed by Pakistan as a humanitarian gesture. However, the truth is that both humanity and compassion were missing during the meeting that was arranged on humanitarian and compassionate grounds,” the External Affairs Minister said.

During her speech in the Parliament, the senior BJP leader also revealed how Kulbhushan Jadhav had reacted after seeing his mother without mangalsutra, vermillion. Sushma claimed that an environment of fear was created Jadhav’s kin and both his mother as well as wife were made to look like widows. “Jadhav’s mother, who only wears a saree, was forced to wear salwar-kurta. Bindi, bangles and mangalsutras of both women were removed. Both the married women were made to look like widows,” she said.

Since this was the first time Jadhav was meeting his family since his arrest and had no idea about their well-being, he got nervous after seeing his mother without a mangalsutra. As soon as he saw his mother, Jadhav asked ‘Baba kaise hain?’ (How is father?).

“Not just his wife, but the bindi and mangalsutra of his mother were also removed. When I spoke to her, she told me that as soon as she reached, Kulbhushan asked her ‘Baba kaise hain?’ (How is father?), because he thought a mishap had taken place,” Sushma said.

The minister said that the Pakistani authorities continued to trouble the two ladies even after the meeting. “The Pakistan authorities have been cautioned against any mischievous intent in this regard through a Note Verbale yesterday,” she said.

She said that Jadhav’s wife’s shoes were taken and were not returned despite repeated requests. Now, Pakistani authorities are talking about a chip, camera or a recorder being installed in the shoes, she said.

The charge is “absurbity beyond measure,” she said, adding that the two women had cleared security at airports in Delhi and Dubai and in Pakistan and no such device was detected during these thorough airport security checks there.

The Minister said the government had approached the International Court of Justice and obtained provisional measures staying the execution of the death sentence that was passed on Jadhav through “a farcical Pakistani military court process.”

“While the imminent threat to Jadhav’s safety was averted as a result, we are now engaged in seeking a permanent relief, based on stronger arguments, through the legal avenue offered by the International Court of Justice,” she said.