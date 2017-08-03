Sushma Swaraj reveals how PM Modi evacuated Indians from Yemen

While Sushma Swaraj talked about the Doklam standoff involving China at the tri-junction border with Bhutan, she also praised PM Narendra Modi on his foreign policies. (Image: PTI)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, today, in Parliament said that India shapes the global agenda now. Swaraj heaped praises on PM Narendra Modi, especially on his role in the evacuation of Indians from Yemen. Meanwhile, the Parliament reconvened for this monsoon session on August 3. The Congress-led opposition mounted an attack on the PM Modi-led government over its foreign policies, especially in light of the Doklam standoff. Meanwhile, Sushma Swaraj began her address in Rajya Sabha, countering the arguments. While Swaraj talked about the Doklam standoff involving China at the tri-junction border with Bhutan, she also praised PM Narendra Modi on his foreign policies. She especially spoke about how Indians were evacuated from Yemen. She said that India was able to evacuate its citizens and foreigners from Yemen because the Saudi King was persuaded to halt firing for a while. She said, “It was not an easy feat.” Swaraj informed that India was able to evacuate people from 48 nations, that is over 4000 Indians, 2000 foreigners in total.

Talking about India’s relations in West Asia, Swaraj said that it “is at all time high”. She said that the opposition was worried that our relations with West Asia countries will end after PM Modi comes to power, but the reverse has come true, she claimed. About the Yemen issue, the minister said that it was PM Modi who was able to talk to the King of Saudi Arabia and persuade him to stop firing. She added that both the governments in Saudi Arabia as well as Yemen were able to help India in the evacuation. She said, “With the concerted efforts of PM Modi, India, today has become the country shaping the global agenda.”

Swaraj also spoke about the Israel Palestine issue, where she claimed that Israel is a friend but India will not leave the cause of Palestine. She said that PM Modi’s foreign policy has ensured that India has friends on every side of geopolitics. She added that India is an ally to EU and Britain, Saudi Arabia and Yemen, Israel and Palestine.