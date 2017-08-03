Sushma Swaraj Rajya Sabha speech: Highlights

Sushma Swaraj said “friend” can be the definition of India for its neighborhood. (IE)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today gave a fiery speech in the Rajya Sabha and spoke on wide range of issues. She began her speech with India’s efforts to help its neighbours. Swaraj said, “India lent assistance to Sri Lanka, Maldives and Nepal during natural disasters” She also lauded PM Narendra Modi, saying he has now become a global leader, who now sets the agenda of the world. On Doklam standoff between India and China, she said the issue can be resolved through talks bilaterally and also advocated patience. She also refuted the Opposition’s criticism on foreign policy, saying, under Modi both the U.S. and Russia are with India. “Though we are friendly with Israel, we’ll never let down the Palestinian cause, ” she said.

Here are the top highlights of Sushma Swaraj’s speech:

1. India lent assistance to Sri Lanka, Maldives and Nepal during natural disasters.

2. Swaraj said “friend” can be the definition of India for its neighborhood. Bhutan is one of the closest friends of India at present.

3. The foreign policy of India is to have friends in all parts of the world. Both EU and Britain are India’s allies; both Saudi Arabia and Yemen are the allies of India.

4. Dokalam issue can be resolved through bilateral talks and patience can help in finding a solution to problems with neighbhours, she said.

5. Israel might be our friend. But India will never let down the Palestinian cause, Sushma Swaraj said.

6. Both America and Russia are supporting India in the fight against terrorism, she said.

7. Until they called Burhan Wani “a martyr”, India tried to be the friend of Pakistan, she added.

8. Modiji goes on foreign tours as a Prime Minister to set the global agenda, Swaraj said.

9. She also took a jibe on the opposition’s allegation that it is PMO, which runs the foreign policy of the country and not the MEA. Swaraj asked Manmohan Singh, “How many times did you take Salman Khurshid with you during foreign tours.” She added that “I’m fortunate to have a PM who gives me autonomy to run my Ministry and also takes my consultation in various affairs”.

10. On the India-China standoff, she said: “We will continuously engage with the Chinese side through diplomatic channels.”