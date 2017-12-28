How Sushma Swaraj exposed Pakistan’s nasty plans, lies on Kulbhushan Jadhav: 10 power points

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj speaks in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Wednesday, during the Winter Session of Parliament. PTI Photo

Days after Pakistan humiliated mother and wife of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, who has been put on death row after a farcical military court trial over alleged spying charges, Union Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj on Thursday tore into Islamabad’s nasty designs against India. Mother and wife of Jadhav met him on December 25 in Pakistan but they were humiliated in a pre-planned way not just by Pakistani officials but also by the local journalists. Earlier, India’s MEA released a statement condemning Pakistan’s handling of Jadhav family. “The Pakistani press was allowed on multiple occasions to approach family members closely, harass and hector them and hurl false and motivated accusations about Shri Jadhav. This was despite a clear agreement that the media would not be allowed close access,” the MEA statement had said.

“Under the pretext of security precautions, the cultural and religious sensibilities of family members were disregarded. This included removal of mangal sutra, bangles and bindi, as well as a change in attire that was not warranted by security. The mother of Shri Jadhav was prevented from talking in their mother tongue, although this was clearly the natural medium of communication. She was repeatedly interrupted while doing so and eventually prevented from proceeding further in this regard,” it added.

On Thursday, Swaraj also exposed Pakistan while speaking in the Parliament. Here are the 10 power points she made:

Pakistan violated mutual understanding: “This meeting could have become a step for the future (between India and Pakistan). But it is a matter of extreme regret that Pakistan violated mutual understanding to organise the meeting,” Swaraj said. Pakistan used the meeting of a mother with her son, and a wife with her husband as a propaganda tool. There was a clear understanding between India and Pakistan that media would not be allowed to come near Jadhav’s wife and mother. However, media was not just allowed to go near them but also humiliate them, pass comments on them. Pakistan removed clothes of Jadhav’s wife and mother and made them to wear new clothes. Jadhav’s mother, who always wears a sari, was forced to wear salwar kurta. Pakistan also removed bindi, bangles and mangalsutra of both mother and wife of Jadhav. When Jadhav saw his mother without bindi and mangalsutra, he suspected that something bad may have happened to his father. And the very first thing he asked his mother was “How is Baba (father)?” Jadhav’s mother wanted to talk in Marathi but she was not allowed. When she kept on trying, officials stopped her, even shut down the intercom so that they cannot talk. Family members were taken through the back gate for the meeting. The car, in which Jadhav’s family was taken back, was deliberately stopped so that local media got another chance to humiliate and pass comments on Jadhav’s mother and wife. Shoes of Jadhav’s wife were taken. India suspects that Pakistan is planning something notorious and spreading a lie that there was some “chip” in the shoes. This is “absurdity beyond measure,” said Swaraj. She added that Jadhav’s wife had traveled in two flights wearing the same pair of shoes. How could the shoes not be detected in previous security checks. It was clear during the conversation, that Jadhav was forced to speak only what he was tutored by his Pakistani captors. Jadhav family’s human rights were abused. An atmosphere of fear was created during the meeting.

Jadhav was arrested in March last year by Pakistan and sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court for alleged spying. India had dismissed the accusation as concocted.