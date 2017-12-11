Sushma Swaraj on Russia-India-China trilateral meet: From terrorism, world economy to crime, what EAM said

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (ANI)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today met the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the 15th round of Russia-India-China Trilateral Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi. While talking about the meet, she was quoted saying, “Discussed terrorism, political scenario in Middle East & North Africa, different challenges in putting the world economy back on growth track, transnational organized crime, illicit drug trafficking, food security and climate change”. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Raveesh Kumar shared a post about the meet saying, “Towards global and regional peace, security and stability, EAM @SushmaSwaraj welcomes Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi & Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to the 15th round of Russia-India-China RIC Trilateral Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi.”

According to sources, Swaraj and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang discussed all issues of mutual interest. “Imparting fresh momentum to our bilateral relationship, EAM Sushma Swaraj had a positive and forward-looking meeting with the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi ahead of Russia, India and China (RIC) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting,” MEA spokesperson tweeted.

According to PTI, Wang will also attend an India-China cultural event in the evening. The foreign ministers of the RIC grouping will deliberate on a range of pressing regional and global issues, including ways to tackle the threat of terrorism and extremism, at the key meeting of the grouping. This is the first time when a high-level visit from China has taken place after the Dokalam standoff in the Sikkim sector earlier in the year. The Chinese and Indian troops were locked in a 73-day border standoff from June 16 when Indian soldiers stopped Chinese personnel from building a key road close to India’s ‘chicken’s neck’ corridor.

It was on August 28 that India announced the “disengagement” between the soldiers of the two countries. The road was being built by China in an area also claimed by Bhutan.