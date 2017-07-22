Sushma Swaraj meets toddler Rohaan from Pakistan after heart surgery

“India was like home. I want to share my joy with entire world. She (EAM Swaraj) is fantastic. Hope others awaiting their turn are helped too,” Kanwal told ANI. (Image: PTI)

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj on Friday met Rohaan, the four-month-old toddler from Pakistan who underwent heart surgery at Jaypee Hospital in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Expressing her happiness over the successful heart surgery, Sushma Swaraj took to twitter saying- “Rohaan – We wish you good health and long life”. Meanwhile, Sushma Swaraj also posted another tweet- “Rohaan – Keep smiling”. Rohaan was brought to India for medical treatment, backed by Sushma Swaraj. His father, Kanwal Sadiq, who was elated at the outcome of the surgery, took the opportunity to thank Swaraj for lending a helping hand to the family for obtaining their visa to fly to India.

“India was like home. I want to share my joy with entire world. She (EAM Swaraj) is fantastic. Hope others awaiting their turn are helped too,” Kanwal told ANI. The doctor, who performed the surgery, said, the child was perceived like any other patient, with no heed given to his nationality. “He was critical and had multiple VSDs. We were worried before the operation. It was only after a month that we discharged him. He is doing well. His parents had placed their trust in us,” he said.

After preliminary investigation in Pakistan, it was discovered that there is a hole in Rohaan’s heart along with the problem with the heart’s nerves. The treatment for such a major disease could not be done in Pakistan or other small hospital without inadequate facility or infrastructure. Therefore, the family was referred to Jaypee Hospital.

Owing to this, Rohaan’s father approached Sushma Swaraj and made a plea for a medical visa. Upon receiving the request, she immediately directed the authorities to grant a medical visa to Rohaan’s family, who arrived with him via the Wagah Border. To this, the Indian minister swung into action and replied with a tweet, “No. The child will not suffer. Pls contact Indian High Commission in Pakistan. We will give the medical visa.” Rohaan and his parents arrived in India on June 13, following which he was taken to Jaypee Hospital.