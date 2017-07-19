Sushma Swaraj: Indian abducted in Congo has been released

Sushma Swaraj also appreciated the Indian mission in Congo for uts efforts in securing Hemnani’s release.(PTI)

An Indian man who was earlier kidnapped in Congo has been released, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said in a tweet today. A Mumbai-based businessman Ritesh Hemnani was kidnapped by armed men from Kinshasa on June 23, a PTI report said. “We have secured the release of Ritesh Hemnani from his captors in Congo. We are thankful to Government of Democratic Republic of Congo,” the External Affairs Minister tweeted. The minister, in another tweet also appreciated the Indian mission in Congo for uts efforts in securing Hemnani’s release.

We have secured the release of Ritesh Hemnani from his captors in Congo. We are thankful to Government of Democratic Republic of Congo. /1 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) July 18, 2017

Earlier this month, Sushma Swaraj had said that the 39 missing Indians, who wre reportedly held hostage in Iraq’s city of Mosul since last three years , are perhaps jailed in Badush where fighting is still continues. The minister had also asked her cabinet colleague Minister of State for External Affairs, VK Singh, to go to Erbil the very day Iraqi PM Haider al-Abadi announced that Mosul was liberated from terrorist group ISIS.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had also spoken to Sushma Swaraj on the issue and said that the families of hostages were anxiously waiting for the return of their dear ones after the defeat of ISIS and needed Centre’s support to get them back, according to PTI. In her reply, the minister had assured the Punjab CM to trace the hostages and added that VK Singh would coordinate with the Iraqi government and work on the return of the Indians stuck in the country, the report added.

I appreciate the efforts of our Mission there. /2 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) July 18, 2017

MEA Spokesperson Gopal Baglay had also said that the Centre was in touch with various channels locate those Indians. As per PTI, Baglay had said that the Indian envoy in Iraq and the Consul General in Erbil have been instructed to continue with efforts to locate the Indian nationals on priority basis. Iraqi authorities also conveyed to India that they would extend all their support and have already instructed to all relevant Iraqi agencies for the same, the report further added.