Sushma Swaraj India flays proposed hike in DTC fares

Swaraj India’s Delhi unit President Anupam said: “Documents make it clear that the government had made prior plans to increase fares for DTC bus rides on the pretext of Delhi Metro fare increase.” (PTI)

Swaraj India on Thursday accused the Delhi government of planning to increase fares of Delhi Transport Corporation buses in the national capital to benefit app-based cab firms like Ola and Uber. The party cited Metro Fare Fixation Committee report in support of its allegation and termed the proposed DTC fare hike as “hypocrisy and anti-public”.

Swaraj India’s Delhi unit President Anupam said: “Documents make it clear that the government had made prior plans to increase fares for DTC bus rides on the pretext of Delhi Metro fare increase.” The mindless and unjust fare hike of various public transport modes will only benefit private taxi operators, he said.