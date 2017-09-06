Sushma Swaraj in Russia; sees $30 bn business opportunity by 2025 at the Eastern Economic Forum 2017

Swaraj talking about her visit said, ” my visit reflects strong commitment of our government to strengthen cooperation with Russia.” (ANI)

External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj addressing the Eastern Economic Forum said that her visit to Russia reflects the strong commitment of India to strengthen cooperation with the country. Swaraj talking about her visit said, ” my visit reflects strong commitment of our government to strengthen cooperation with Russia.” While addressing the forum she further added that if the East and India work together, by 2015 it can achieve a business goal of $30 billion. ”East and India can also result in achieving the business target of $30 bn by 2025, ” Swaraj said.

Swaraj’s visit reflects the importance attached by India to the emerging opportunities in the Russian Far East, and to its strategic partnership with Russia. During her visit, Sushma Sawaraj besides being a part of the forum will hold bilateral meetings with the Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Governors of some of the Far Eastern Regions, among other engagements.

Swaraj was invited to Russia by Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev. The Eastern Economic Forum is considered as the biggest international communication platform for cooperation between businesses leaders and senior government representatives from Russia, the Pacific Region and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). The high-level Indian participation in the Vladivostok Forum follows the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Guest of Honour at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in June 2017.