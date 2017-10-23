Sushma Swaraj: In India’s Neighbour First policy, Bangladesh comes first

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday said that the neighbouring country Bangladesh comes first in India’s Neighbour First policy. (ANI)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday said that the neighbouring country Bangladesh comes first in India’s Neighbour First policy. Describing the bilateral relations between the nations as having gone beyond a strategic partnership, Swaraj said, “India is following a policy of neighbours first, and among the neighbours Bangladesh is foremost.” Swaraj who was on a two-day visit to the country, lit the ceremonial lamp to mark the opening of a huge complex at Dhaka’s Baridhara diplomatic enclave today. On the last day of her Bangladesh visit, she admitted that both the countries have some issues which she assured are in the process of resolution. “There are some issues still left unresolved between us (India-Bdesh), we assure both are attempting to resolve them with honesty,” Swaraj said in Dhaka.

During the ceremony today, she also launched 15 development projects being funded by India in Bangladesh, which officials said have been planned as per the country’s geographical spread, socio-economic benefits and priorities. The development projects, worth about $8.7 million, are in the areas of education, health care, information technology, water supply, and social welfare, reported PTI.