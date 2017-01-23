Sushma Swaraj hits back after Hindu Jagaran Sangha accuses her of discrimination

External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj. Source: PTI

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj took on those who accused her of being a racist on the popular social media platform, Twitter during the weekend. Hindu Jagran Sangha, a right-wing group complained about Sushma Swaraj to Prime Minster Narendra Modi saying “OnlyOnly take care Of Muslim Visa. But Hindus are getting harassed to get India Visa. VERY UPSET.”

In response to the tweet, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said, “India is my country. Indians are my people. The caste, state, language or religion is not relevant for me.” Sushma Swaraj gained a reputation of being a strong, but kind and helpful, foreign minister, especially after she started following up on grievances that were communicated to her via Twitter.

Here is the twitter post from Hindu Jagaran Sangha-

Modi Ji @narendramodi Your Sushma @SushmaSwaraj,Only take care Of Muslim Visa. But Hindus are getting harrased to get India Visa. VERY UPSET — HINDU JAGARAN SANGHA (@HinduJagoran) January 20, 2017

Here is Sushma Swaraj’s response-

India is my country. Indians are my people. The caste, state, language or religion is not relevant for me. http://t.co/z59339vjGt — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) January 20, 2017

64-year-old, Swaraj has been serving as the Indian External Affairs Minister under Prime Minister Narendra Modi ever since May 2014 and became the second women after Indira Gandhi to hold this position. Swaraj has been away from work since November 2016, as she was going through a kidney problem for which she has to undergo through a surgery in December 2016. While she has not resumed her office responsibilities fully as yet, she is addressing people through her Twitter handle.