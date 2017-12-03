Sushma Swaraj helps Italian national injured in road accident

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj came to the aid of an Italian national, who was injured in an accident on the Yamuna Expressway.(PTI)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today came to the aid of an Italian national, who was injured in an accident on the Yamuna Expressway. Four people, including Giovanni Farris, were injured when two cars collided on the Yamuna Expressway, police said today. A Twitter user tweeted to Swaraj that Farris was critically injured in the accident and was alone at the Kailash hospital. Swaraj replied: “He is not alone. He is in India. I have spoken to Kailash hospital. They will take care.” The accident took place in the Dankaur area when the car in which Farris and his driver were travelling collided with another, Station House Officer Farmood Ali Pundir said. In the other car, two people, including a woman, suffered minor injuries. They were admitted to a hospital and later discharged, he said.