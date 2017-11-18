Sushma Swaraj helps another Pakistani national, assures medical visa for organ donor

Swaraj replied “Please don’t worry. I am asking Indian High Commission to give visa for the second donor. @IndiainPakistan.” (PTI)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj’s reliance on Twitter to resolve issues ranging from issuance of passport or visa has always made it to the headlines. Yet again, the minister today helped a Pakistani national, whose nephew is undergoing treatment at a hospital in New Delhi. She assured that that India will grant a visa to his compatriot so that he could travel to India and donate an organ. Faiza Malik tweeted to Swaraj saying, “@SushmaSwaraj, Dear madam my nephew Faraz Malik is at Fortis waiting for donor, doctors find previous donor unfit so rejected, please grant visa to Abdul Razzaq CF9864951,”

Responding to the tweet, Swaraj replied “Please don’t worry. I am asking Indian High Commission to give visa for the second donor. @IndiainPakistan,” After Swaraj’s tweet, the Indian High Commission came to action and asked their local contract number. “Dear Mr Malik, please send us your local contact number, ” India in Pakistan tweeted. The Fortis Healthcare‏ also commented in the minister’s tweet saying, “Dear Faiza, please DM the patient details and your contact details, so as to look into this at the earliest. Thank you.

Pls don’t worry. I am asking Indian High Commission to give visa for the second donor. @IndiainPakistan http://t.co/lrd3sYHhr1 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) November 17, 2017

Twitterati also heaped praise on Sushma Swaraj. One user wrote: “May god bless you,ur nephew will get recover as soon as.wlc.” Another person, Faraz Rehman‏, said

“every one prays for sushma ! what a great person she is ! Allah bless her”

Earlier also Swaraj announced that visa will be issued to a Pakistani woman who required medical treatment in India for her kidney ailments. Swaraj’s intervention came after the husband of the woman, Neelma Ghaffar, requested the external affairs minister to grant her visa. “@SushmaSwaraj respected madam, we are in hospital now. My wife Neelma Ghaffar is on the last stage. Pleases save my family and grant visa,” Khan had tweeted. In her reply the minister tweeted the photograph of the woman and wrote, “We are giving visa for her treatment in India.”