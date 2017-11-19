Sushma Swaraj helps another Pakistani national, assures medical visa for liver transplant

“Please contact Indian High Commission in Pakistan. We will issue the visa immediately. I wish your husband an early recovery.@IndiainPakistan,” the minister tweeted.

Continuing her humanitarian gesture, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today announced that a Pakistani national will be given visa for his liver transplant in India. Swaraj’s intervention came after the wife of the patient, Anwar Ul Hussan, tweeted to the minister seeking a visa for her husband.

"Please contact Indian High Commission in Pakistan. We will issue the visa immediately. I wish your husband an early recovery.@IndiainPakistan," the minister tweeted. Swaraj has been adopting a humanitarian approach in granting visas to Pakistani nationals on medical ground notwithstanding strain in relationship between the two countries over a host of sticky issues, including cross-border terrorism.