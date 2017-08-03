Sushma Swaraj heaps praise on Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha, says PM is shaping global agenda

Sushma Swaraj with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI file)

Sushma Swaraj, Union External Affairs minister, today heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he is shaping “global agenda”. Commenting on opposition’s repeated attacks on PM Modi’s foreign visits, Swaraj said in the Rajya Sabha that India’s foreign policy has reached a high under the leadership of PM Modi. On his foreign visits, PM Modi is “setting global agenda”.

Swaraj’s speech in the Rajya Sabha, in which she also presented India’s official stand on Doklam standoff in Sikkim sector between Indian and Chinese soldiers. “Since 2012, we have not held any discussions on tri junction with Bhutan. Chinese action in Doklam area is therefore of concern.”

“No problem can be solved with war. Talk is required even after war …India always believes peace and tranquility in India-China border areas is important pre-requisite for smooth development of bilateral relations,” she said.

On Modi’s Israel visit, Swaraj said, “Israel is our friend, but we will never let down the Palestinian cause. This is our resolution. Responding to foreign policy failure allegations from the opposition, Swaraj said, “Today both Russia and America are with India. This is the success of our foreign policy.

She also took a dig at Rahul Gandhi, who had recently met a Chinese diplomat. “I am saddened that the leader of the biggest opposition party talked to Chinese diplomat on the Doklam standoff, instead of talking to the Indian leadership.”

On Modi’s surprise visit to Lahore in 2015, Swaraj said, “We had given the roadmap of peace and friendship (to Pakkstan). But the roadmap cannot be one-sided. Terrorism and talks can’t go together.”

“After Pathankot, for the first time Pakistan didn’t go into denial,” she added.