Sushma Swaraj gets help request after Hyderabad man dies in New Zealand road accident

In an unfortunate incident, a 29-year-old Indian man died in a road accident in New Zealand. The man, Syed Abdul Raheem Fahad, was from Hyderabad and was pursuing his studies in Auckland, New Zealand. Besides, he was also a part-time taxi-driver. Syed’s parents happened to learn about their son’s death through a relative, who was also living in New Zealand. Now, the family members of the deceased have requested External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for help to bring his body back to India. “Yesterday, a drunk driver jumped a traffic signal and had rammed into Fahad’s car, killing latter on the spot, deceased’s cousin,” Faizal said. The family of the deceased lives in Chanchalguda area and have appealed to Sushma Swaraj to get back the body of their son at the earliest.

“The family, has appealed to Swaraj to help bring Fahad’s body to Hyderabad at the earliest and also for financial assistance,” he said. He further said that they have contacted the Indian embassy in New Zeland as well. Telangana BJP President Dr K Laxman has also requested Swaraj to help in bringing the body back to India. In his tweet, Laxman writes, “Madam @SushmaSwaraj Ji Syed Farhad Mahmood (Abdul Raheem Fahad) aged 29 years R/o Hyderabad died in a road accident in Auckland, New Zealand. Kindly help to bring back body to India. Thank you.” This is not the first incident, in the past, a Indian student was shot dead allegedly by two armed robbers at a grocery store in the US state of California. Swaraj had come out in support and had extended all help to the family of the deceased.

She had also tweeted about the ongoing investigation in the matter. Her tweet read, “The police have arrested a suspect of Indian origin. We are following up further investigation by the police and will extend all help to the family of the deceased.” In another incident, Swaraj had taken up the case of a Sikh boy, who was beaten up by his classmate in US. A 14- year-old was beaten by his classmates in the locale of Kentridge High School, the incident was recorded and shared on the social media site, SnapChat. Swaraj had asked Indian embassy in US for a report on the alleged assault. In one of her tweets, she writes, “I have seen news reports about the beating of a Sikh boy in US. I have asked @IndianEmbassyUS to send me a report on the incident.”