  3. Sushma Swaraj extends helping hand to Pakistani nationals, gives this assurance

Sushma Swaraj extends helping hand to Pakistani nationals, gives this assurance

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has once again extended her helping hand and asked Indian High Commission in Islamabad to grant a medical visa to three Pakistani nationals

By: | New Delhi | Published: November 20, 2017 4:09 AM
(Source: PTI)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has once again extended her helping hand and asked Indian High Commission in Islamabad to grant a medical visa to three Pakistani nationals. Swaraj assured medical visa, after Sadia, a Pakistani woman requested the Minister to grant a visa to her ailing mother to get a liver transplant. “We will certainly help. I have asked Indian High Commission in Pakistan to issue visa for the liver transplant of your mother. @IndiainPakistan,” Swaraj tweeted. She also promised to help out two other Pakistani nationals with similar requests. Earlier in October, Swaraj had granted a medical visa to five Pakistani nationals.

To yet another plea by Pakistani national Hira Azhar for a medical visa for her father, Sushma asked her to contact the Indian Mission in Riyadh in this connection. “Pls contact @IndianEmbRiyadh. We will give medical visa for the liver transplant of your father in India,” she said on the micro-blogging site. Earlier, Hira, currently based in Saudi Arabia, had tweeted, “@SushmaSwaraj My dad’s only hope is an urgent liver transplant. We are Pakistanis in KSA and waiting for the visa to India. Please help.”

(with inputs from ANI)

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top