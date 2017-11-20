Sushma Swaraj extends helping hand to Pakistani nationals, gives this assurance

(Source: PTI)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has once again extended her helping hand and asked Indian High Commission in Islamabad to grant a medical visa to three Pakistani nationals. Swaraj assured medical visa, after Sadia, a Pakistani woman requested the Minister to grant a visa to her ailing mother to get a liver transplant. “We will certainly help. I have asked Indian High Commission in Pakistan to issue visa for the liver transplant of your mother. @IndiainPakistan,” Swaraj tweeted. She also promised to help out two other Pakistani nationals with similar requests. Earlier in October, Swaraj had granted a medical visa to five Pakistani nationals.

We will certainly help. I have asked Indian High Commission in Pakistan to issue visa for the liver transplant of your mother. @IndiainPakistan http://t.co/yDN6wt3HBq — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) November 19, 2017

To yet another plea by Pakistani national Hira Azhar for a medical visa for her father, Sushma asked her to contact the Indian Mission in Riyadh in this connection. “Pls contact @IndianEmbRiyadh. We will give medical visa for the liver transplant of your father in India,” she said on the micro-blogging site. Earlier, Hira, currently based in Saudi Arabia, had tweeted, “@SushmaSwaraj My dad’s only hope is an urgent liver transplant. We are Pakistanis in KSA and waiting for the visa to India. Please help.”

