Sushma Swaraj directs Indian High Commission to give visa to Pakistani woman Hijaab Asif for medical treatment

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (PTI)

Pakistan would have changed had Sushma Swaraj been prime minister, a grateful Pakistani woman said after India’s external affairs minister directed the Indian High Commission in Islamabad to issue a visa for medical treatment. Swaraj’s direction to India’s High Commissioner in Pakistan Gautam Bambawale came yesterday after a woman, Hijaab Asif, sought the external affairs minister’s urgent intervention in giving visa to a Pakistani requiring medical treatment. Touched by Swaraj’s prompt response, Asif said, “Lots and Lots of Love and respect from here. Wish you were our prime minister. this country would have changed.” Minutes after Swaraj’s tweet to Bambawale, the Indian mission tweeted that it was in tough with the applicant. “Ma’am, we are in touch with the applicant. Rest assured we will follow it up,” the Indian High Commission said in a tweet. The external affairs minister had a few weeks back said that Pakistani nationals seeking visas for medical treatment in India must accompany their visa applications with a recommendation letter by Aziz. “Dear ma’am, spoke to DHC (Deputy High Commissioner) in Islamabad, told the patient’s current condition and he said it’s all up to you. If you allow,” Asif had tweeted earlier. The patient is suffering from serious liver ailment and needs urgent treatment in India, she said.

Maam, we are in touch with the applicant. Rest assured we will follow it up. — India in Pakistan (@IndiainPakistan) July 27, 2017

@SushmaSwaraj verifications or whatsoever by being physically present at IHC in Islamabad. We need your help, the patient’s very serious 3/3 — Hijaab asif (@Hijaab_asif) July 27, 2017

@SushmaSwaraj he would give us the visas right away. Ma’am please take a look into this. We are ready to provide you with any medical 2/3 — Hijaab asif (@Hijaab_asif) July 27, 2017

@SushmaSwaraj dear ma’am, spoke to DHC in Isalamabad, told the patient’s current condition and he said it’s all up to you. If you allow, 1/3 — Hijaab asif (@Hijaab_asif) July 27, 2017

After Swaraj’s direction to grant a visa to the patient, Asif was effusive in her praise of the external affairs minister. “@SushmaSwaraj What do I call you? Superwoman? God? No words to describe your generosity! Love you ma’am. Cannot stop praising you in tears!!!,” she said. In another tweet, she said, “My heart belongs and beats for you”, adding that “Pakistan doesn’t deserve her at all”.