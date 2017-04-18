Sushma Swaraj calls on Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari



She is accompanied by a 33-member delegation that includes Foreign Minister Prakash Sharan Mahat and Peace and Reconstruction Minister Sita Devi Yadav, five women MPs and senior officials. (Reuters)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj called on Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari, now on an official visit to the country, here on Tuesday. “Shaping our shared historical and cultural linkages. EAM @SushmaSwaraj calls on President Bidya Devi Bhandari at @RahstrapatiBhvn,” External ffairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay tweeted. Earlier in the day, Bhandari was accorded a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan’s foreground here. Later, she paid her tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will also call on the visiting dignitary on Tuesday.

Also Watch:

Bhandari will call on President Pranab Mukherjee in the evening and attend a banquet hosted by him. The Nepal President arrived here on Monday on a five-day visit to India at the invitation of Mukherjee. This is Bhandari’s maiden foreign tour after assuming office in October 2015. She is accompanied by a 33-member delegation that includes Foreign Minister Prakash Sharan Mahat and Peace and Reconstruction Minister Sita Devi Yadav, five women MPs and senior officials. She will also visit Gujarat and Odisha before returning to Kathmandu on Friday.