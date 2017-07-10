Sushma Swaraj blasts Pakistan NSA Sartaj Aziz over medical SOS sent by citizen, asks why he cannot recommend plea

“All that we require is his recommendation for the grant of medical visa to Pakistan nationals. I see no reason why should he hesitate to give his recommendation for nationals of his own country,” Swaraj added. (PTI)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday lambasted Pakistan’s National Security Advisor Sartaj Aziz for not signing recommendations for Pakistan nationals seeking medical visa for their treatment in India. “I have my sympathies for all Pakistan nationals seeking medical visa for their treatment in India. I am sure Mr.Sartaj Aziz also has consideration for the nationals of his country, ” Swaraj said. “All that we require is his recommendation for the grant of medical visa to Pakistan nationals. I see no reason why should he hesitate to give his recommendation for nationals of his own country,” Swaraj added. Swaraj further raked up the issue of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s mother, Avantika Jadhav, who has also sought a visa to meet her son, serving a death sentence in Pakistan. “We also have a visa application pending for an Indian national Mrs Avantika Jadhav who wants to meet her son in Pakistan against whom they have pronounced a death sentence,” she tweeted. Swaraj said that she even wrote a personal letter to Aziz to look into the matter. “I wrote a personal letter to Mr.Sartaj Aziz for the grant of her visa to Pakistan, however, Mr Aziz has not shown the courtesy even to acknowledge my letter,” Swaraj said. She further assured that all Pakistan nationals seeking medical visa, with a recommendation from Aziz, will be issued the visa immediately.

Sushma was apparently referring to the case of a Pakistani woman who recently urged Swaraj to help her visit India for treatment after her visa application was reportedly rejected by the Indian embassy. Press Trust of India reported that Faiza Tanveer, 25, is suffering from a recurrent ameloblastoma, an oral tumour which is aggressive in nature. However, her application got rejected by the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. Tanveer’s mother claimed that woman’s application was rejected because of deteriorating ties between New Delhi and Islamabad.