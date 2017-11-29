Sushma Swaraj assures medical visa to Pakistan teenager, two other children

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today said that visa will be issued to a teenaged girl and two other children on medical grounds. (Image: PTI)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today said that visa will be issued to a teenaged girl and two other children on medical grounds. Sohail Aarbi, a Pakistani national, appealed to Swaraj to issue visa to his 14-year-old daughter Hadia saying she was in a critical state and requires a liver transplant surgery. “Indian High Commission in Pakistan will issue visa for her liver transplant surgery in India. @IndiainPakistan,” Swaraj tweeted. Another Pakistani national Masroor Akhtar Siddiqui also sought Swaraj’s help so that an open heart surgery could be conducted on his three-year-old son Muhammad Shafay.

“Yes. Muhammad Shafay is only 3 years old. We will issue visa for his open heart surgery in India. @IndiainPakistan,” the EAM tweeted. She also tweeted that there was a request for bone marrow transplant of nine-year-old Abdur Rehman and a visa will be issued to him.