Moved by mother’s plea about disabled daughters, Sushma Swaraj offers quick help

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday assured help to a mother seeking visa approval for her disabled daughters. Subbalakshmi shought help for her two daughters, Gayathridevi ( 72% disabled) and Sarvani (90% disabled), who she wishes to send abroad at their brother’s residence for care. Subbalakshmi’s two sons are settled in the US and Canada. In her petition, the woman said that she and her husband might not be able to take care of their daughters future, and the two sisters have to be settled with their brothers. Subbalakshmi’ adds that nearest Passport Seva Kendra is 110 km away from her residence and the daughters have to be personally present in order to apply.

I have gone through your Petition. We will definitely help you. Please give me your address and Phone nos. @CPVIndia http://t.co/5qI4f0eW1n — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) January 23, 2017

“The nearest Passport Seva Kendra is 110 km away from our residence and my daughters have to be personally present in order to apply. Travelling by bus or train is very hard for them. Due to our old age, my husband and me are also not able to help them travel,” she says in appeal.

Earlier, Swaraj had urged stranded Indians to register on government’s MADAD portal for help. “Please register your grievance on http://www.madad.gov.in. Then tweet your problem to concerned Indian Embassy/authority giving your Madad ID registration number and endorse the same to me. Your MADAD ID will give us all details. We are here to help you,” Swaraj had said.