Sushma Swaraj assures assistance to ailing South African girl’s family. (PTI)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has come to the rescue of a South African couple seeking an extension of their tourist visa for treatment of their daughter suffering from cerebral palsy and severe disability.

“Please do not worry. We will extend your visa as per medical advice,” Swaraj re-tweeted.

The family, which is presently in Uttar Pradesh’s Allahabad city for the treatment, need six months time as their tourist visa is about to expire.

After a thorough assessment, they came to know that the girl’s condition is very bad. Her hip joint is dislocated and requires at least five to six months rehabilitation along with intensive physiotherapy.

You may also like to watch:

The family, which arrived in India on January 4 this year, has along with the doctor appealed to the External Affairs Ministry to grant them an extension for six months to enable the girl achieve vital progress in her treatment.

Swaraj has assured the family that enough time will be provided to them for treatment of their daughter.