Sushma Swaraj assures all help to family of Indian-origin motel owner Akash Talati who was shot dead in US

Sushma Swaraj said the Indian Embassy in the US has brought her notice the circumstances that led to the death of Talati. (PTI)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has assured all her government’s help to the family of the Indian-American motel owner, who was shot dead in the US. Taking to Twitter the minister said the Indian Embassy in the US has informed her of the circumstances that lead to the death of the man. According to the report, 40-year old Akash Talati, who was the owner of Knights Inn and Diamondz Gentlemen’s Club in Fayetteville city, North Carolina, was shot dead when gunfire was exchanged between a man who was escorted out of the club and a security guard, local police said.

The minister, in a series of tweet, said the Indian Embassy in the US has brought her notice the circumstances that led to the death of Talati.”The deceased was shot by an assailant who was escorted out of his club. The security guard returned the fire and the assailant was also injured. We are in touch with the family of the deceased and will provide them all help,” Swaraj tweeted.

The Indian-American, who is is reportedly from Anand in Gujarat, was shot dead while four others were injured in the incident.

