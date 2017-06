Sushma Swaraj (ANI)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today announced that all passports will be in English as well as Hindi from now on. MEA Swaraj also announced that passport fee will be reduced by as much as 10 percent for those below 19 and above 60 years of age, PTI reported. “All passports will be in English and Hindi languages from now on and not just English”, the minister was quoted as saying by the agency.