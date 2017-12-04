Sushil Modi son’s wedding: Lalu Yadav attends ceremony, says told Tej Pratap not to mix politics with ‘such events’

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi’s son, a private sector employee, Utkarsh married Kolkata-based chartered accountant Yamini on Sunday in the presence of a large number of politicians and dignitaries. (IE)

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi’s son, a private sector employee, Utkarsh married Kolkata-based chartered accountant Yamini on Sunday in the presence of a large number of politicians and dignitaries. Leading politicians of NDA, including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar and Jharkh, Bihar Governor Satyapal Mallik and Chief Minister Raghubar Das, attended the marriage ceremony. But it was RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s presence in the ceremony that stole the show. RJD supremo was conspicuous by his presence because his son Tej Pratap Yadav had threatened to disrupt the function, which had led to a change in the venue. Tej Pratap had, however, retracted his statement later. The RJD chief’s sons, Tej Pratap Yadav, who had threatened to create a ruckus at the function however, did not attend the ceremony. Present in the ceremony, Lalu and Nitish did not exchange pleasantries at the function. Lalu was quoted by the Indian Express as saying, “I have come here to bless the couple. I had also told my son Tej Pratap not to mix politics with such events.”

Amid the ongoing war of words between Lalu’s son and NDA leader, several guests were heard talking about RJD Supremo’s “good gesture”. A local BJP leader was quoted as saying that Tej Pratap should learn the finer lessons of politics from Lalu Prasad.

The wedding was organised at the veterinary college ground near Patna airport. As per the report, the ceremony had no band or feast and guests were served only tea and laddoos in an austere ceremony. All guests were requested not to bring gifts to the wedding and were handed over a packet containing four laddoos. The whole arrangement suited Nitish’s anti-dowry plank. The two-hour ceremony saw Sushil Modi play the master of ceremony with a mike on which he invited selected visitors to the dais. He first called CM Nitish Kumar with several NDA leaders and ministers and then invited Lalu Prasad to bless the couple.