Sushil Modi preventing Bihar CM Nitish Kumar from NDA return, claims BJP MP

While Sushil Modi did not react, state’s BJP spokesperson Vinod Narayan Jha said that Singh’s remarks were objectionable. (PTI)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Bhola Singh on Monday set fuel to the fire in the already weakening relations between the JD(U) and RJD. Bhola Singh said that party leader Sushil Kumar Modi was preventing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar from returning to NDA due to his own ambitions to become the CM, Indian Express reported. The statement comes at a time when RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav has been caught under CBI radar for corruption. Singh addressing reporters said, “BJP should open its doors for Nitish, BJP has opened the window but Sushil Modi is trying to close it. Sushil Modi, who should have acted like a hero, has been acting like a villain. If there is any villain in Bihar politics, it is him.”

While Sushil Modi did not react, state’s BJP spokesperson Vinod Narayan Jha said that Singh’s remarks were objectionable. According to IE, he said that Modi had built the party’s credibility and exposed Lalu Prasad. Sushil Modi, focusing on the Grand Alliance, told IE, “It was only because of Nitish Kumar’s clean image that RJD, infamous for its 15 years of misrule, and Congress, infamous for 10 years of UPA rule, could win 2015 Assembly elections with JD(U).”